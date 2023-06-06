Bicyclist struck, critically hurt after running red light in Logan Square

A bicyclist was struck and critically injured Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 43-year-old man rode through a red light and was struck by a car around 11:33 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Pulaski Road, according to police.

He suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car was not issued any traffic citations.

Area detectives continue to investigate.