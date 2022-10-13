Bid on a piece of Chicago history: Al Capone's rare letters to be put up for auction

If you want to own a notorious piece of Chicago history and have a couple thousand dollars just lying around you might want to attend an upcoming auction.

Three handwritten letters by Al Capone and a gun he's believed to have used are hitting the auction block.

One of the letters was written two days after an assassination attempt at a South Side restaurant. That one is set to go for $10,000 to $15,000.

The most expensive letter is set to cost anywhere from $12,000 to $18,000. The letter is dated June 14, 1924.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The description on Hindman Auction's website says letters from Al Capone's prime period are virtually unobtainable.

The bidding will be held at Hindman Auction at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.

