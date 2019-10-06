Biden beating Trump in Wisconsin 48% to 39% according to new Fox News poll

article

A new Fox News poll shows that President Trump is struggling in Wisconsin, a state that he won by less than one percentage point in 2016.

The poll shows Joe Biden beating Trump by 9 points (48 to 39%). Sanders beats Trump 45-40% and Elizabeth Warren beats him 45-41%.

Tariffs are a big issue for Wisconsin voters. The poll showed that 47% believe that tariffs hurt the US economy. Only 28% say they help.

The poll shows that Trump has a 54% disapproval rating in Wisconsin.

The poll was conducted September 29-October 2 by Beacon Research and Shaw and Company for Fox News.

