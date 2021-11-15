Biden signs infrastructure bill, sending billions of dollars to Illinois for projects

A rare air of bi-partisanship prevailed at the White House on Monday as President Joe Biden put his signature on the largest, federally-funded construction program in a generation.

It includes at least $17 billion for projects in Illinois.

"The bill I’m about to sign into law is proof that despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results," Biden said.

Wearing a facemask, Gov. JB Pritzker was among the governors Biden thanked for their support. The new law the president signed will send Illinois billions of dollars to upgrade airports, roads, bridges and mass transit, as well as providing cleaner air and drinking water and employing workers to deliver those projects.

"Thousands of jobs, thousands! And it's also going to make it possible for Americans to get off the sidelines and into the game of manufacturing: solar panels, wind turbines, batteries to store energy," Biden said.

The $1.2 billion new law drew significant support from Republican lawmakers, several of whom were on hand. Notably absent, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who also voted for it and was targeted in an email blast by former President Donald Trump as a "broken down old crow" who gave "Biden and the Democrats a victory just as they were falling off a cliff."

On the Senate floor Monday, McConnell attacked part two of Biden’s infrastructure plan, the "Build Back Better Act," which all Senate Republicans oppose.

"This is just a sweeping socialist wish list in search of a justification," McConnell said.

The administration still hopes to round up enough Democratic votes.

"To lower costs and cut taxes for working families, to tackle the climate crisis at its core, Congress must also pass the Build Back Better Act," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

After promising not to waste any of the $1.2 trillion approved, the president appointed former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to watchdog the spending.