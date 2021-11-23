Biden to release 50M barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he’s tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The president announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil held in the reserve as Americans continue to pay more for gas now than they have in years.

The move comes after weeks of diplomatic negotiations and is in coordination with other countries, including, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom — all major energy consumers.

It's an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Despite a strong economic recovery in the face of COVID-19, the White House said, Americans are "feeling the impact of elevated gas prices at the pump and in their home heating bills."

"American businesses are, too, because oil supply has not kept up with demand as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. That’s why President Biden is using every tool available to him to work to lower prices and address the lack of supply," the White House statement continued.

The president will be speaking at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday to deliver remarks on the economy.

Biden has scrambled to reshape much of his economic agenda around the issue of inflation, saying that his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure package will reduce price pressures by making it more efficient and cheaper to transport goods.

Republican lawmakers have criticized the administration for inflation hitting a 31-year high in October.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an emergency stockpile to preserve access to oil in case of natural disasters, national security issues and other events. Maintained by the Energy Department, the reserves are stored in caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. There are roughly 605 million barrels of sweet and sour petroleum in the reserve.

The U.S. Department of Energy will make the oil available from the reserve in two ways; 32 million barrels will be released in the next few months and will return to the reserve in the years ahead, the White House said. Another 18 barrels will be part of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized.

"As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. "This action underscores the president’s commitment to using the tools available to bring down costs for working families and to continue our economic recovery."

Americans used an average of 20.7 million barrels a day during September, according to the Energy Information Administration. That means that the release nearly equals about two-and-a-half days of additional supply.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday evening that the White House would also keep tabs on the oil companies, too.

"We will continue to press oil companies who have made record profits and are overseeing what we consider to be price gouging out there when there’s a supply of oil or the price of oil is coming down and the price of gas is not coming down," Psaki said. "It does not take an economic expert to know that’s a problem."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.