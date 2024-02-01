Big Hollow Middle School bomb threat deemed unfounded

The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday responded to Big Hollow Middle School for a report of a bomb threat.

According to the school district's superintendent, an unknown caller claimed he was planning on blowing up the school on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office searched the school and found no evidence of a bomb inside, officials said. Detectives then tracked the source of the threat to a phone belonging to a student.

The student was at home and not in attendance on Thursday. Officials said the student had no means to carry out his threat.

"This action by a student has caused serious disruption to our school community today. We will be pursuing all possible legal and school disciplinary measures in response to this disruption," said Bob Gold, Superintendent of Big Hollow School District 38.

The sheriff's office said charges were pending against the juvenile suspect.

Classes at Big Hollow Middle School will be in session on Friday. As a precaution, there will be an increase in police on campus.