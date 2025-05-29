Big win! Illinois Lottery player wins $1.6 million jackpot in online game

The Brief An Illinois iLottery player won over $1.6 million in the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, the ninth million-dollar-plus win since the game's launch last May. More than 6,300 winning tickets were sold on May 27, totaling over $2 million in prizes. The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold until it’s won.



An Illinois iLottery player is more than $1.6 million richer after winning the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

What we know:

The winner, announced Thursday, claimed the $1,673,909 jackpot and is the ninth player to claim a prize of $1 million or more since the game launched last May, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Additional details about the winner have not been released.

Lottery officials said more than 6,300 winning tickets were sold on Tuesday, May 27, with players collecting over $2 million in total prizes.

What's next:

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot starts at $75,000 and increases with every ticket sold statewide—both in stores and online—until someone wins.

For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.