Biggest Illinois Lotto jackpot in almost 3 years up for grabs Thursday night

The largest Lotto jackpot in nearly three years is up for grabs Thursday night, when Illinois Lottery players have the chance to scoop up more than $15 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night's drawing has reached a massive $15.65 million, making it the largest Lotto prize of 2023, and the fourth largest in nearly three years, when one player took home $16.5 million in June 2020, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The jackpot has been growing since April, when two players each won $1 million prizes, officials said. On Apr. 2, a winning $1 million Lotto 2 ticket was sold online, and a winning $1 million Lotto 1 ticket was sold on Apr. 13 at a BP gas station in south suburban Oak Forest, lottery officials said.

(Illinois Lottery)

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 15,890,700, but that has not stopped hopeful players from lining up to purchase their tickets.

The winning Lotto numbers will be drawn Thursday night at 9:22 p.m. Players have until 9:15 p.m. to purchase their tickets for a chance to win the life-changing $15.2 million jackpot.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.