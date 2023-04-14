Illinois Lottery player wins $1M on Lotto in Cook County

One lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a $1 million Lotto ticket in Cook County Wednesday night.

The $1 million winning Lotto ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest.

The ticket matched all six numbers, 25-27-28-36-38-44, in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Thursday, April 13.

"We’ve been waiting to get a big lottery winner at this location," said Joby Joseph, who is the manager of the BP in Oak Forest and two other stores. "We’ve gotten winners at the other two locations, although none quite this big – it’s very exciting."

For selling the winning ticket, BP will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount. Joseph says he plans to put the money towards the store.

This is the second Lotto millionaire in Illinois this month.