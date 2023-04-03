No joke: Illinois resident wins $1M lotto prize in April Fool's Day drawing

This is no joke! One lucky Illinois resident is a million dollars richer after winning the April Fool's Day Lotto drawing.

The winning lottery ticket, which was purchased online, matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 2 drawing on Saturday, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-19-25-30-33-37.

The win marked the first Lotto millionaire of 2023, lottery officials said. In total, nearly 114,000 winning tickets were sold in Saturday night's Lotto drawing.

Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Illinois Lotto game was revamped in April 2021 to add two more drawings in addition to the jackpot - Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2 - for three chances to become a millionaire with every drawing. Since then, 22 Lotto players have won a million dollars or more.

The current Lotto jackpot is $12.8 million for Monday night’s draw.

Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday with evening drawings at 9:22 p.m.