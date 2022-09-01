'Bike the Drive' returns to Chicago this weekend

No cars on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Just bikes, everywhere.

The dream of bike riders is about to come true on Sunday morning, as it's the 21st annual Bike the Drive.

Thousands of bicyclists of all ages will take over the 15-mile length of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to benefit the Active Transportation Alliance (ATA).

The organization's executive director told FOX 32 Chicago how Bike the Drive benefits the ATA.

"This helps fuel our work to help communities around the region put plans in place to make our streets safe for all users, and just healthier places to live," said Amy Rynell.

It's not too late to register at BikeTheDrive.org.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed to vehicles from about 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday.