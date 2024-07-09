Expand / Collapse search
74-year-old bicyclist killed in Morton Grove traffic crash

By Serena Thakkar
Published  July 9, 2024 8:59pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Morton Grove - A 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Cook County Tuesday morning. 

Around 10:15 a.m., the Morton Grove Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

A 2013 Ford pickup truck was driving westbound on Dempster Street while crossing the train tracks at Lehigh Avenue, police said.

Meanwhile, a 74-year-old bicyclist, identified as Michael Rapp, of Skokie, was crossing the street and headed northbound on Lehigh Avenue when he was struck by the truck.

Rapp was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the Morton Grove Police and Major Crash Assistance Team's (MCAT) ongoing investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call the police at 847-470-5200.