Biker struck by vehicle, critically injured in West Chatham

A man was critically injured after he was stuck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in West Chatham on the South Side.

About 12:05 a.m. he was on his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle making a left turn in the 7800 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with injuries to his head and body, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the crash and gave a statement to investigating officers.

No citations were issued, police said.