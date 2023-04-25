Bill to prevent unfair auto insurance rate hikes delayed in Springfield
CHICAGO - Legislation to protect drivers from excessive increases to their auto insurance has stalled in Springfield.
State Rep. Will Guzzardi introduced the legislation in February.
The bill not only requires insurance companies to see rate hike approval like utility companies, but it also addresses discriminatory pricing policies.
The legislation and other similar car insurance reform bills, have so far not received a hearing in the legislature this year.