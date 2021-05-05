Bill would only permit Illinois institutions to buy American-made flags

article

State agencies and institutions would only be permitted to purchase American and Illinois flags manufactured in the United States under a measure that passed through committee on Wednesday.

The measure, introduced by State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford), would change the Flag Display Act to no longer allow state agencies and instutions from purchasing flags from foreign manufacturers.

"This is the right thing to do. As a government, we have no business flying our state and nation’s flags if they aren’t made in America," Stadelman said. "Supporting our local businesses and economies should always take priority."

The Flag Display Act designates flags as necessary supplies in institution and agency budgets.

"Our state agencies and institutions purchase flags every year," Stadelman said. "This will ensure those flags are American made."

House Bill 605 passed the Senate State Government Committee without opposition on Wednesday and now heads to the Senate floor for further consideration.