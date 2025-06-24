Bishop Ford crash: Motorcyclist killed, some lanes closed
COOK COUNTY - A motorcyclist died early Tuesday after crashing into a vehicle on the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
State troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle around 2:57 a.m. on I-94 southbound at Sibley Avenue.
According to ISP, the motorcyclist hit a vehicle and died at the scene.
All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed while troopers investigated.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, and there’s no word yet on what may have led to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
