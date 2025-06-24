Bishop Ford crash: Motorcyclist killed, some lanes closed

The Brief A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle on the Bishop Ford early Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:57 a.m. on I-94 southbound at Sibley Avenue. Southbound lanes were closed for an investigation following the crash.



A motorcyclist died early Tuesday after crashing into a vehicle on the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

State troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle around 2:57 a.m. on I-94 southbound at Sibley Avenue.

According to ISP, the motorcyclist hit a vehicle and died at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed while troopers investigated.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, and there’s no word yet on what may have led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.