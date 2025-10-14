Expand / Collapse search

Roadside argument on Bishop Ford ends in gunfire, one seriously hurt

By Will Hager
Published  October 14, 2025 12:14pm CDT
Valencia Carwell | Illinois State Police

CHICAGO - A roadside breakdown on the Bishop Ford Freeway turned violent Sunday when a woman allegedly opened fire on another driver she knew, seriously wounding them.

What we know:

The victim's vehicle broke down in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, and they parked on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to Illinois State Police.

Valencia Carwell, who knew the victim, arrived in a second vehicle and a fight broke out. Police said Carwell then started shooting the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers found Carwell armed with a gun at the scene and took her into custody. 

Carwell, 33, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

What's next:

She is being held in custody until her next court appearance.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

