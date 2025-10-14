Roadside argument on Bishop Ford ends in gunfire, one seriously hurt
CHICAGO - A roadside breakdown on the Bishop Ford Freeway turned violent Sunday when a woman allegedly opened fire on another driver she knew, seriously wounding them.
What we know:
The victim's vehicle broke down in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, and they parked on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to Illinois State Police.
Valencia Carwell, who knew the victim, arrived in a second vehicle and a fight broke out. Police said Carwell then started shooting the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
State troopers found Carwell armed with a gun at the scene and took her into custody.
Carwell, 33, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.
What's next:
She is being held in custody until her next court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.