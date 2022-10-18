'Black Adam' actor Dwayne Johnson shares his biggest takeaways from life as 'The Rock'

Before Dwayne Johnson was the highest paid actor on the planet and one of the biggest movie stars in the world, he was a wrestler named "The Rock."

Johnson joins the DC universe alongside the likes of Superman and Batman in his new superhero movie "Black Adam", but before the blockbuster hits the big screen, he sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.

Hamilton compared joining the comic book cinematic world to Johnson’s days as a wrestler in the WWE, and wanted to know if the actor saw any comparisons between the two.

"I think me cutting my teeth and making my bones in pro wrestling," Johnson said. "Even before WWE when I started down in Memphis, I think my experience helped me craft an even better Black Adam."

The actor added that the biggest takeaway from wrestling was, "always listen to the audience – let them inform you."

"Black Adam" hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.