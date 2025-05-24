Black bear spotted multiple times in downstate Illinois, IDNR confirms

The Brief A black bear was seen in St. Clair County on Monday. A wildlife biologist confirmed the sighting on Tuesday. The bear was seen again on Wednesday and Thursday, still in St. Clair County. Experts recommend avoiding direct contact with bears and removing all potential food sources.



A black bear was spotted several times roaming in southwestern Illinois earlier this week, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

What we know:

A wildlife biologist confirmed the first bear sighting in St. Clair County, Ill. on Tuesday. The bear was seen again on Wednesday and Thursday, still in the same county.

The bear has not interacted with humans but damaged bee hives on private property.

The IDNR said although sightings of black bears in Illinois are rare, the animals may be coming from neighboring states during the summer months.

What you can do:

The IDNR recommends people to avoid direct contact with bears and remove any food on your property that could attract them, such as bird feeders, barbecue grills, garbage cans, and dog food.

If you do see a bear, fill out a report at wildlifeillinois.org.

People who encounter a bear should give the animal sufficient space while backing away slowly and quietly. If bear encounters persist after cleaning up food sources, contact Chris Jacques, IDNR’s large carnivore program manager, at chris.jacques@illinois.gov or an IDNR District Wildlife Biologist for advice.