Black Love Reigns Supreme brings 90s R&B vibes to the theatrical stage

From solo acts like Mary J. Blige and D’Angelo to groups like SWV and Jodeci, the 1990s was a decade full of R&B classics. Black Love Reigns Supreme is bringing those 90s vibes to the theatrical stage.

"Growing up I think about those Spike Lee joints,'Do the Right Thing,'" said Enneréssa LaNette, founder of Praize Productions. "I think about R&B music and I feel like already that screams Black love."

LaNette calls Black Love Reigns Supreme, a love letter to Black love.

"Black Love Reigns Supreme was intentional," said LaNette. "We hear ‘Black love’ all the time and sometimes it can be cliché. I drew on the ‘Love Supreme’ by John Coltrane, which is one of this most genius albums. That’s a time where he isolated, came back down and brought us ‘A Love Supreme,’ the album that is still enjoyed today. So I added that aspect as well. I wanted to really highlight the importance of Black love."

Traditionally, the stories crafted by Praize Productions have been told through the lens of the black female. Brandon Avery auditioned for Praize Productions in 2017 when they had an all-female ensemble. But he believed in the vision. So, he became a teacher for their satellite program and academy. Now, he has the opportunity to take the stage.

"First of all, just a full story and not to diminish or invalidate women’s stories," Avery said. "With men being involved there’s just a fuller story of how love operates and how community operates. That for me is what the energy has been."

That energy is also felt with some of Avery’s co-stars on the stage.

"It provides a pathway to understanding," Donielle Richmond said. "We communicate differently, male and female, regardless of our race or ethnicity. So just learning how they communicate and relate to each other I think was valuable. I hope people see that on the stage."

Black Love Reigns Supreme is taking the stage Friday and Saturday at the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St., in the Woodlawn neighborhood. It's not just romantic love. The production will incorporate Philadelphia brotherly or sisterly love, love between mother or father, love between children as friends and agape love. For more information, click here.