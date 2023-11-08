Black McDonald's Operators donate 2,500 turkeys to Chicago area veterans and families

The lines were long at one Chicago area McDonald's Wednesday morning, but not for McMuffins or hash browns. Instead, it was all about turkey and the fixings.

The National Black McDonald’s Operators Association was hosting its 23rd annual turkey giveaway for veterans and families in need.

Brian Graham, the owner of the McDonald's at 1st Avenue and Lake Street in Maywood said this is the first store has participated in the event called Food for the Body and Spirit.

"The people have been so kind and so generous and so thankful for us putting this together," he said of the people who turned out Wednesday.

One by one, they drove up and were greeted by an army of volunteers, all from within the McDonald's family, handing out Turkeys and boxes with all the fixings.

The BMOA will give out 2,500 turkeys across five McDonald’s Chicagoland and northwest Indiana by Veterans Day.

Bimbo Bakeries is providing the baked goods to make the holiday meal complete.

Even winter essentials, like hats and gloves were included, with the hope of brightening Thanksgiving for the families that stopped by.