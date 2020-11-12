Black SUV sought in connection to hit-and-run in Wicker Park

article

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening in Wicker Park.

The vehicle is described as a black SUV. The year, make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown.

Authorities say the vehicle was turning left to head westbound on North Avenue from Damen Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing North Avenue southbound near the crosswalk on the west side of Damen Avenue.

The SUV struck the pedestrian, causing injury.

The vehicle fled westbound on North Avenue.

If you see the vehicle, dial 911, give your location, direcion of travel and a quick description.

Authorities say to never approach the vehicle or any subjects who may be in it. Do not endanger yourself in any way.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives - Major Accident Investigation Unit Traffic Specialist Del Coiro #11738 at (312) 745-4521.



