Blackhawks and Bulls will pay game day employees for the rest of the season in spite of cancellations

Game day employees at at the United Center in Chicago will continue to get paid through the remainder of the Blackhawks and Bulls seasons.

Team owners Jerry Reinsdorf and Rockey Wirtz made the commitment to the 1,200 workers who run the United Center on game days.

The payroll for each game is about $240,000, reported Crain's Chicago Business.

"Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together," said Wirtz and Reinsdorf in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE