Blind Chicago man inspires other with his passion for playing poker

How do you play poker when you can’t see the cards?

When the stakes are high, a Chicagoan is proving there is no-limit.

"How good do I consider myself? I don't think there's anyone ever better than me," said Richard Schultz, jokingly.

Schultz was born blind. Yet, he has found a way to enjoy his favorite pastime — poker! He’s betting it’s in the cards for him to attend the World Series of poker in Vegas.

But this is anyone’s game.

"The headline of the poker tournament is that the first place winner gets a ten-thousand dollar seat at the main event at the World Series of poker in Las Vegas," said Dr. Jeff Jackson, a committee co-chair with the Chicago Lighthouse.

The nonprofit is hosting their annual casino night and poker tournament, which accommodates players with low vision or who are blind.

"The beneficiary of this tournament is the Chicago Lighthouse which is this incredible organization. It serves the low vision, blind, disabled and veteran communities," said Jackson.

The organization has employed Schultz and helped prepare him for a teaching career where he serves students who are visually impaired. The fundraiser not only features poker, but blackjack, craps and roulette. It’s open to everyone but will have special accommodations like braille cards, for the visually impaired.

"I can read the braille cards I’m handed. But when he [the dealer] flips the cards… [he] will indicate what the cards are," said Schultz, describing how he plays.

The hope is more poker tournaments will see those with disabilities as an ace in their pocket – something the Chicago Lighthouse has recognized for over 100 years.

The "Raising the Stakes for Vision: Poker and Casino Night" takes place Thursday, March 2nd at Gibsons Steakhouse and Hugo’s Frog Bar in the Gold Coast.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ChicagoLighthouse.org. Attendees get to take advantage of "all you can eat" Gibsons and an open bar!