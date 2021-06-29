Blind suburban couple hosts support group for visually impaired

An Orland Park couple shares more than just a last name. Kim and Joe Kuster are both blind and have an unending passion to help others see there is so much more to life.

The Kusters met at a support group for the visually impaired decades ago. As their love for each other grew, so did their desire to help others who have lost their sight.

"A lot of married couples say, ‘Well I'm going to do it my way’, and ‘I'm going to just run out the door.' We both really have to work together in doing anything," said Kim.

Twenty-five years ago, the Kusters formed OASIS, which stands for Orland Area Sight Impaired Support. Once a month, they host support groups for the visually impaired in Orland Park and Frankfort.

"When a brand new person walks in the door, someone who has lost their sight, they feel very depressed and down because they feel like they are the only one going through this," said Kim.

During this month’s meeting at the Frankfort Founders Center, group members took turns sharing what OASIS has meant to them.

"When I first came to OASIS, I found a group of people I had been wanting my entire life," said one member.

Another added, "A lot of times you feel so isolated because you can’t get out of the house."

At the meetings, the Kusters give new members devices to help them become more independent: a large print calendar, a talking alarm clock, a talking thermometer, a medicine dispenser, and coin counter.

"We are individuals just like anybody else and we try to help people to be as independent as they want to be," said Joe, who has been totally blind for 40 years.

Kim is partially blind. Together, they teach others love is not blind and a disability is not the end.

"Even though our sight may be limited, our sights are unlimited," said Kim.

To learn more about the group, you can visit www.oasisvision.org.