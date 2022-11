A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall.

It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall.

Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.

The new store with have designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

It will also have a fine jewelry, cosmetics and a home collection.