Bloomingdale man sentenced for murder of handicapped nephew

A Bloomingdale man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his physically and mentally handicapped nephew.

Dominick Taylor, 54, was the primary caregiver for his 43-year-old nephew, Damian Scott, who was blind and unable to walk. On April 26, 2020, Taylor's wife discovered Scott unresponsive in his bedroom and called Bloomingdale police. Prosecutors said Taylor had strangled Scott to death earlier that day.

After the murder, Taylor withdrew money from his wife's bank account, turned off his cellphone, and bought a one-way Amtrak train ticket from Chicago to East Lansing, Michigan, without informing his wife or family.

Scott was taken to Glen Oaks Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m. The coroner reported deep tissue hemorrhage around Scott’s hyoid bone, consistent with manual strangulation, and a healed fracture around the thyroid cartilage, indicating a previous strangulation attempt.

Taylor was arrested in Michigan on April 28, 2020, and later transported to DuPage County. He appeared in bond court on June 13, 2020, with his bond set at $2 million. On February 27, 2024, Taylor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

"Domestic violence comes in many forms," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly disturbing in this case, however, is the fact that as Damian’s caretaker, Mr. Taylor was responsible for the safety and well-being of Damian. His mission was to protect Damian’s life, not take it."

Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on June 20, 2024. He must serve 100% of his sentence.