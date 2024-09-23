Expand / Collapse search

By Fox 32 News
Published  September 23, 2024 5:09pm CDT
Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale to reveal future of Stratford Square Mall land

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - More details are expected to be released this week about the future of a shuttered mall in Chicago's western suburbs.

The Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale closed back in April, but demolition is set to begin next month. Once it's knocked down, the plan is to redevelop the area.

Village leaders are expected to detail their plans during a public meeting Tuesday.

They want to put some housing options, restaurants, and public spaces in the area.