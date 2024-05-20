'The Blue Angels' documentary hits Prime Video Thursday

After flying over the Chicago skies countless times, the Blue Angels are now the subject of a new documentary – and the film’s executive producer knows a thing or two about life in a cockpit.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell serves as EP on the new documentary and sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the new film and why the pilots of the US Navy are not allowed to talk about the popular "Top Gun" film franchise.

"It’s definitely true that if they quote ‘Top Gun’ as a pilot – if you’re an actual Top Gun pilot and you’re quoting ‘Top Gun’ the movie…it’s not good, it’s not received well," Powell said. "And I think it’s important because ‘Top Gun’ is all about swagger and ego."

The actor added "What you see with these pilots in the Navy, these are very humble people. The attitude of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is very different than the attitude of these pilots."

"The Blue Angels" starts streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, May 23rd.