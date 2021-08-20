Blue Angels practice in Chicago before big show this weekend

If you didn't see them today, you probably heard them.

The Blue Angels were ripping through the skies over Chicago on Friday, getting ready for what's going to be an abbreviated Air and Water Show this weekend.

It was a spectacular day for the air show before the air show. But like this year's show itself, the crowds were a little smaller at North Avenue Beach.

However, those that made it were treated to three hours of practice by the US Navy Blue Angels team; two hours this morning with three planes and then another hour in the afternoon with all six.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Usually the Blue Angels are the grand finale of the Air and Water Show. This year, they are the entire show. It's been scaled down — because of COVID — to one-hour performances by the Blue Angels starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

So the city isn't expecting the usual million or so that usually come to the lakefront. But they are still expecting big crowds, especially since there was no show at all last year.

And of course there's another air show tradition, coming out on Friday to watch the practice, which is what plenty of people were doing today.