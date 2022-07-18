Blue Island man charged in downtown Chicago robberies

article

A Blue Island man is facing charges after robbing a man inside a store and stealing merchandise from another business Sunday in the Loop.

Michael Varrick, 30, was arrested moments after police say he entered a business in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard and robbed someone while indicating he had a gun.

Varrick is also accused of entering a business in the first block of East Jackson Boulevard and stealing merchandise without paying on the same day, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery and one misdemeanor count of retail theft of less than $300.

Varrick is due in bond court Monday.