Blue Island shooting: One person in custody for questioning; 3 wounded

Three people were shot while at a gathering in south suburban Blue Island, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West 127th Street, near the Salvation Army Blue Island Worship & Community Center.

Police said the building was being rented for a repass service at the time of the shooting.

A vehicle pulled up with multiple suspects inside who opened fire outside the building, according to police. A guest from inside the facility then fired retaliatory gunshots toward the vehicle.

Three people were struck by the gunfire. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition and the two others had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victims were treated at two different hospitals.

Police have taken one person into custody for questioning and they're still working to track down the suspects' vehicle.

Blue Island police said there would be increased patrols throughout the week. There will not be any events at the community center until further notice as the investigation continues.

A representative of the Salvation Army released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened that a shooting has occurred at The Salvation Army Blue Island, IL Worship & Community Center and during a repass for a young woman who was shot and killed earlier in the week. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this act of violence, especially those injured Friday afternoon. We pray for their full recovery and for the healing of the Blue Island community. We also pray for the Blue Island Police Department as they continue their investigation.