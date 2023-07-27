Board game 'Clue' comes to life in Chicago this weekend

Get ready to step into the world of a classic board game as "Clue: A Walking Mystery" brings an interactive experience to downtown Chicago starting this weekend.

Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in solving a thrilling mystery with clues hidden in popular city sites and shops.

The game will kick off at Block 37, located at 108 North State Street. Tickets for the adventure are priced at $35.

The "Clue: A Walking Mystery" popup will be available for exploration until September 3.

For more information and to join in on this real-life "Clue" experience, visit ClueWalkingExperience.com.