Boat crashes into McHenry County home, 1 dead

Witnesses say it appeared like something out of a movie. A boat crashed into a home, and emergency crews spent hours combing through the wreckage.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry County.

Witnesses told FOX 32 a boater was seen making a "reckless maneuver" right before the boat flew into the air and into a nearby home. A man and a woman were both injured, and tragically, one of them died.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County police are investigating the incident.