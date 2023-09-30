Boat crashes into McHenry County home, 1 dead
MCHENRY COUNTY - Witnesses say it appeared like something out of a movie. A boat crashed into a home, and emergency crews spent hours combing through the wreckage.
The incident happened on Saturday in the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry County.
Witnesses told FOX 32 a boater was seen making a "reckless maneuver" right before the boat flew into the air and into a nearby home. A man and a woman were both injured, and tragically, one of them died.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County police are investigating the incident.