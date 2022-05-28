'Multiple injuries' after boat explodes at marina in Seneca with 17 people on board

article

A boat exploded at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, injuring multiple people.

The Coast Guard said that the boat exploded around 5:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina.

Illinois State Police said that there were 17 people on board. One was life-flighted with serious injuries and 13 others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One marina employee was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Seneca is a small town located about an hour west of Chicago in LaSalle and Grundy counties.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.