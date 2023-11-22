Boy, 6, and man, 40, found dead in Logan Square apartment after well-being check

The decomposing bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were found Tuesday night in a Logan Square apartment.

A well-being check was called for around 10 p.m. at a residential apartment in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Street where officers found the bodies of a man and a boy in a bedroom, according to CPD.

The bodies appeared to have been there for a long time and were in an "advanced state of decomposition," police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victims as 40-year-old Josean D. Cano and 6-year-old Samuel Cano. Their residences were both listed as the same block in which their bodies were found.

Area Five detectives have launched a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.