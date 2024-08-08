Body of 17-year-old swimmer recovered from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana

The body of a 17-year-old swimmer who was reported missing Tuesday in Lake Michigan was pulled from the water Thursday in northwest Indiana.

The Porter Fire Department responded to a call of multiple swimmers in distress near the intersection of CR 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores at 2:10 p.m.

A Good Samaritan rescued two swimmers, and all three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

However, a third swimmer, a 17-year-old boy from Eagan, Minnesota, was still missing. The teen was last seen about 300 feet from shore, but large waves made it difficult for first responders to search the water.

At the time, a Beach Hazards Statement was in effect, with waves expected to reach 6 to 9 feet.

On Thursday, the fire department confirmed that the teen's body had been recovered from Lake Michigan. His name has not yet been released.