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Body of 69-year-old woman recovered from Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

By Cody King
Published  April 22, 2026 3:35pm CDT
East Side
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive and recovered from Lake Michigan near East 98th Street early Wednesday morning.
    • She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released.
    • Detectives are investigating the death, with autopsy results pending.

CHICAGO - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan early Wednesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East 98th Street near Calumet Beach.

Chicago police said a 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the water and recovered by the department’s Marine Unit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the death, and autopsy results are pending.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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