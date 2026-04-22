Body of 69-year-old woman recovered from Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive and recovered from Lake Michigan near East 98th Street early Wednesday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released. Detectives are investigating the death, with autopsy results pending.



A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan early Wednesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East 98th Street near Calumet Beach.

Chicago police said a 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the water and recovered by the department’s Marine Unit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the death, and autopsy results are pending.