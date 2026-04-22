Body of 69-year-old woman recovered from Lake Michigan, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan early Wednesday, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East 98th Street near Calumet Beach.
Chicago police said a 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the water and recovered by the department’s Marine Unit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
What's next:
Detectives are investigating the death, and autopsy results are pending.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.