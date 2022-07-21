Body-cam video released of Chicago police shooting that left 13-year-old boy paralyzed

Body-cam video has been released of the Chicago police shooting that left a 13-year-old boy paralyzed.

The incident took place on May 18 at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park.

When they approached the car, they say the 13-year-old boy got out and ran.

An officer claimed the boy turned and pointed a gun at him, but no weapons were found.

The teen was shot in the back.