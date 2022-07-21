Body-cam video released of Chicago police shooting that left 13-year-old boy paralyzed
CHICAGO - Body-cam video has been released of the Chicago police shooting that left a 13-year-old boy paralyzed.
The incident took place on May 18 at a gas station in the Austin neighborhood.
Police say officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
When they approached the car, they say the 13-year-old boy got out and ran.
An officer claimed the boy turned and pointed a gun at him, but no weapons were found.
The teen was shot in the back.