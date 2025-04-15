'He set an example every day': Body of fallen soldier returns home to Joliet

The return of a fallen U.S. soldier who hails from Joliet made for an emotional day on Tuesday, as his family gathered at Lewis University Airport to welcome him home.

Army Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr. was one of four service members who died in Lithuania following a training mission last month.

Community members—overseas and here at home—are now paying tribute to the young soldiers.

What we know:

Duenez was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Joliet native deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022. Most recently, he was serving in Lithuania as a member of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Duenez and three other U.S. soldiers went missing on March 25 while conducting a recovery mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle. At the time, they were operating an M88A2 Hercules.

Days later, their bodies were discovered inside their sunken armored vehicle, which was located in a peat bog near Pabradė, Lithuania.

"Sgt. Jose Duenez will always hold a special place in our hearts. As both a leader and a Soldier, he set an example every day—always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance," said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, Diesel Forward Support Troop commander, 5th Sqn., 7th Cav. Regt. "He was the definition of a silent professional."

Along with Duenez, the deceased soldiers have been identified as Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam; and Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Michigan.

"This loss is simply devastating," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie of the 3rd Infantry Division in a press release. "These men were honored Soldiers of the Marne Division. We are wrapping our arms around the families and loved ones of our Soldiers during incredibly difficult time."

In their honor, thousands of people recently lined the streets of Lithuania’s capital city, Vilnius, as their bodies were transported to the airport to be flown back to the United States.

Here at home, Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Duenez until sunset on Thursday, April 17.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy is encouraging all residents to take part, too.

"Joliet is a small, big town, and when one family grieves, we all grieve," D’Arcy said. "He was a son, he was a brother, he was a husband, he was a father, and he was a soldier."

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Duenez’s body arrived at Lewis University Airport in Romeoville, where his family was waiting on the airfield. His American flag-draped casket was surrounded by loved ones before it was transferred to a hearse.

Led by local police officers, a procession then carried his body Tezak’s Funeral Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet.

Community members holding American flags stood across from the airfield to show their support.

"Heartache, a lot of heartache," said Dolores Garcia, community member. "It’s our soldier, he’s from our country."

"We all worry about these young kids," said Silvia Gaona-Padilla, another community member who shares that her son is the same age as Duenez. "Most of them, they all know each other because they play against each other or go to the same high school or grammar school, so they all get to know each other somehow along the way."

Duenez would have turned 26 years old on April 8.

He served in the U.S. Army for more than seven years and was most recently an M1 Abrams Tank System Maintainer.

He is one of six siblings and also leaves behind his parents, his wife and their young son.

What's next:

Duenez's visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Tezak’s Funeral Home, located at 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Word of Life Church, located at 1500 Cedarwood Drive in Crest Hill. There will be brief visitation preceding the service, beginning at 10 a.m.