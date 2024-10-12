Body found on I-65 in Northwest Indiana identified

A body found in Gary, Indiana Friday night has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said the family of the victim identified him as 23-year-old Dontez Sparks, of Gary.

His body was found near Exit 261D on southbound Interstate 65 around 8:58 p.m.

A preliminary autopsy Saturday showed the victim suffered blunt force injuries. Further details on what led to his death haven't been released.

Indiana State Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.