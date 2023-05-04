Body found in Fox River amid search for missing man

A body was recovered from Fox River Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban McHenry.

A boater spotted the body of a male in the water around 3:15 p.m. near the 2000 block of South Fernwood Lane, according to police.

The body has not yet been identified by the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

The discovery comes as police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing on April 22 from the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue.

McHenry police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact McHenry police at (815) 363-2200.