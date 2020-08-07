Body found in Lake Michigan near Belmont Harbor

A body was found in Lake Michigan Friday near Lake View on the North Side.

The person was found dead in the water shortly before 6 a.m. near Belmont Harbor, according to Chicago police. The police Marine Unit removed the body, which has not been identified, from the lake.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

It was not immediately clear whether the body was that of the 14-year-old boy who fell into the water at Diversey Harbor on Monday.

The rescue mission turned into a recovery the next day, and has continued daily with negative results, police said Thursday.

On July 22, a 7-year-old drowned after the boat he was in capsized in the Chicago River near the South Loop.

At least 27 people have downed in Lake Michigan so far in 2020, according to the Great Lake Surf Project, which tracks drownings.