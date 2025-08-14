Body found in suburban forest preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman: police

The Brief Authorities believe a body found Thursday in Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve is Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede, who went missing July 30; clothing matched her last known outfit, and foul play is not suspected. The remains were discovered in dense grass near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive; confirmation is pending from the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. Earlier this week, more than 40 volunteers, eight K-9 teams and police drones searched the preserve for Abosede without success.



Authorities believe they have found the remains of a woman who was reported missing last month in Naperville.

What we know:

At 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Naperville police were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, for a report of a body found in the prairie.

Joliet police located the body in a dense area of high grass. The clothing on the body matched what Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen wearing when she disappeared, police said.

Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street. (Naperville PD )

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Though police believe the deceased person is Abosede, final confirmation is pending from the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

"Our hearts go out to Sinmi’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson. "We will continue to work closely with the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office to ensure this investigation is thorough and respectful."

The backstory:

More than 40 trained volunteers, eight K-9 teams and multiple police drone operators took part Monday in a large-scale search at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve for Abosede.

The search was conducted by the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Emergency Management Agency.

Authorities said the search was unsuccessful but vowed to continue looking throughout the week.

Abosede was last seen July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street, walking through a residential neighborhood, police said. She is described as 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs.

When Abosede was reported missing, she had only a white water bottle with her, police said.

What's next:

The death investigation is being led by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police, in collaboration with Naperville police.

The forest preserve is still open to the public. Anyone with more information on the death investigation should contact police@dupageforest.org.

