Body found in trunk at Northwest Side business; 1 in custody

A person was detained after police found a dead body in the trunk of a car late Wednesday afternoon in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The body was found about 11:30 a.m. in the garage of a business in the 5800 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

Officers located a second crime scene nearby on the northeast corner of Marmora and Grand avenues, James said. One person was detained, she said. No charges have been filed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the person’s name or cause of death.