Body found during search for missing man in NW Indiana, sheriff says

Body Found in NW Indiana

What we know:

St. John police officers, along with a private cadaver dog team, were out searching Sunday for a 41-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 28.

A K9 officer found the body in a heavily wooded area near the 6300 block of W. 101st Avenue, in unincorporated Lake County, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities also recovered a firearm from the scene, but further details have not been released.

What we don't know:

The identity of the missing man has not been disclosed.

It's also unclear whether the remains belong to the missing man.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case, and the Lake County Coroner's Office will identify the remains and determine the man's cause of death.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the coroner's office for further information but has not yet received a response.