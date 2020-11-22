Body of former standout high school basketball player found at beach in Chicago

A body found at a beach Saturday morning on the South Side was identified as being that of a former high school basketball player who was reported missing last month from south suburban Riverdale.

Davane Gross, 22, was found about 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near Oakwood Beach, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gross, who also went by Davii, was reported missing by her family Oct. 31 and was last seen at the Lakefront near the Shedd Aquarium, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Gross was a standout basketball player at St. Joseph’s High School and was named the 2016-2017 season’s player of the year.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her cause of death.

