Body of man pulled from water near Northerly Island

The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening near Northerly Island.

The 26-year-old went into the water around 5:50 p.m. near the 1600 block of South Lynn White Drive and did not resurface., according to police.

He was found and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No additional information was immediately available.