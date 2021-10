The body of a 32-year-old man was recovered from the Chicago River Tuesday night in Lincoln Park.

About 6 p.m., the man was found in the water in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

His body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A death investigation is underway, according to police.

