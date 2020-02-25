Body pulled from Chicago River in South Loop: police

article

A person was found dead in the Chicago River Tuesday in the South Loop.

A marine unit responded about 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of South Lumber Street for reports of what “appeared to be a person” in the water, Chicago police said. A male, whose age isn’t known, was pulled from the water.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.